Rudolphina

Today I glazed my yarn pot , tea-light holder and painted and glazed the children's reindeer decorations. Granddaughter's is a stereotype female!!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Liz Milne ace
What fun!
November 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
November 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely decorated tiles.
November 24th, 2023  
