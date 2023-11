We Were Brave!

I've cut out the whorl for my yarn bowl. We watched a YouTube video a few times, practised a few times on a rolled out scrap, went for a fortifying cuppa then did it! Not helped by Liz videoing or by us both breath holding.



On Tuesday I need to hacksaw away the rim which remains in place until the clay is bone dry. Then Liz will fire it, and we hope the whorl survives!!