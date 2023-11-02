Previous
Orchid by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2735

Orchid

The roots are beginning to overflow the pot, but there's flower buds, so I turn it a bit each day.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
749% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Good to see your little piggy featuring again.
November 2nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
I really like your pov- I’m a big orchid fan so I can relate to this. Great expression on the little man
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise