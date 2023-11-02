Sign up
Previous
Photo 2735
Orchid
The roots are beginning to overflow the pot, but there's flower buds, so I turn it a bit each day.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd November 2023 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thumb
,
pig
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see your little piggy featuring again.
November 2nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
I really like your pov- I’m a big orchid fan so I can relate to this. Great expression on the little man
November 2nd, 2023
