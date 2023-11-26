Another Daily Event

Kathy asked me to depict something I am thankful for. I'm grateful for having total holistic health ( physical, intellectual, emotional and social - or PIES in GCSE Health and Social Care parlance!).

However physical health is due to the NHS which gives me a daily dose to lower blood pressure, so thankful to that great, but sadly dying, institution.



I fear my intellectual health is waning, hence I now require this box to place my little pill, then I know if I've taken it or not!



You lot give me emotional and social health, in addition to my family and friends. Thank you x



