Another Daily Event by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2759

Another Daily Event

Kathy asked me to depict something I am thankful for. I'm grateful for having total holistic health ( physical, intellectual, emotional and social - or PIES in GCSE Health and Social Care parlance!).
However physical health is due to the NHS which gives me a daily dose to lower blood pressure, so thankful to that great, but sadly dying, institution.

I fear my intellectual health is waning, hence I now require this box to place my little pill, then I know if I've taken it or not!

You lot give me emotional and social health, in addition to my family and friends. Thank you x

26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR ace
@randystreat thanks for the challenge Kathy, I'm thankful for many things, but this seemed best to capture digitally
November 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
As to whether you have taken your medication there are apps for that!! 😀😀😀
November 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great high key. The difficult part is remembering what day of the week it is!
November 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
You are doing well if you only have to take one tablet, I rattle when i take mine
November 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I was sorting out mine this morning so this made me smile.
November 26th, 2023  
