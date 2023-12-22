Sign up
Previous
Photo 2785
Caught in the Act
She's been gently knocking the beads on the tree and was quite viscous with this bauble!
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
2
0
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
olive
etsooi-156
katy
Oh no! She looks like she’s having fun. Is she just trying to get into the Christmas spirit?
December 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
Great capture. Well done.
December 22nd, 2023
