Previous
Partner in Fossicking and Fotogging by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2795

Partner in Fossicking and Fotogging

I think this is our third new year's day to go kingfisher hunting and old bottle fossicking- and we were successful on both counts. Well we briefly saw the kingfisher but we both found lovely old blue bottles!



1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
765% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
What a beautiful subject for your photo of the day! Nicely done, and congratulations on your successes
January 1st, 2024  
Anne ace
Oh you do have fun Jackie!! Lovely portrait shot of your fellow searcher
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise