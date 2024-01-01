Sign up
Previous
Photo 2795
Partner in Fossicking and Fotogging
I think this is our third new year's day to go kingfisher hunting and old bottle fossicking- and we were successful on both counts. Well we briefly saw the kingfisher but we both found lovely old blue bottles!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
ace
What a beautiful subject for your photo of the day! Nicely done, and congratulations on your successes
January 1st, 2024
Anne
ace
Oh you do have fun Jackie!! Lovely portrait shot of your fellow searcher
January 1st, 2024
