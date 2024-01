My get pushed challenge from Kali was to be inspired by a poem or line from a novel.I'm a bit of a poetry Philistine, I always skip poems in novels, especially if they don't rhyme!!So Kali I hope you don't mind my twist, I looked for a poem about something in front of me, and found Tulips by Sylvia Plath . She's at least a poet I've heard of anyway!!Also loosely inspired by some of the tulips by Robert Mapplethorpe