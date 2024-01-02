Previous
My get pushed challenge from Kali was to be inspired by a poem or line from a novel.

I'm a bit of a poetry Philistine, I always skip poems in novels, especially if they don't rhyme!!

So Kali I hope you don't mind my twist, I looked for a poem about something in front of me, and found Tulips by Sylvia Plath . She's at least a poet I've heard of anyway!!

Also loosely inspired by some of the tulips by Robert Mapplethorpe
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
@kali66
January 2nd, 2024  
Catherine
Beautiful Jackie
January 2nd, 2024  
