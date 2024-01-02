Sign up
Previous
Photo 2796
Tulips
My get pushed challenge from Kali was to be inspired by a poem or line from a novel.
I'm a bit of a poetry Philistine, I always skip poems in novels, especially if they don't rhyme!!
So Kali I hope you don't mind my twist, I looked for a poem about something in front of me, and found
Tulips by Sylvia Plath
. She's at least a poet I've heard of anyway!!
Also loosely inspired by some of the tulips by Robert Mapplethorpe
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
getpushedjackier
ac-mapplethorpe
get-pushed-596
Joan Robillard
Lovely
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2024
@kali66
ace
@kali66
January 2nd, 2024
Catherine
Beautiful Jackie
January 2nd, 2024
