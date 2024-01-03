Previous
Into The Physic Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2797

Into The Physic Garden

An oasis of calm in a busy town.

Pocketful of happiness today was meeting up with a friend after about 10 years ( but we've done a Christmas card every year!) and buying a fabulous, half price, fuschia-pink jacket.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
766% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like your pov.
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise