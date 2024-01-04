Sign up
Previous
Photo 2798
Family Fun
This family was having so much fun playing in the sand pools. Dad gave me is email so I can send them the photos I took.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4709
photos
218
followers
98
following
766% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th January 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections. Hopefully this was before the rain.
January 4th, 2024
