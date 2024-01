City Scape

Yellow thing in the sky seen today, it was setting behind ominous clouds over to my left. Here in the UK we're so fed up with rain, and I feel so sad for those people flooded out, many not for the first time.



Pocketful of joy today was a short walk and a long catch-up with a friend. Realised we've known each other 48 years this month, how can that be when we're both only in our late 20s?!