Useless Gloves by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Useless Gloves

I made a pair of wrist warmers and started a hat. What is the point of gloves without finger coverings? I'll find out if I ever use them.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

JackieR

Rob Z ace
I love your enthusiasm Jackie - always willing to have a go! :)
January 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely color
January 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sometimes the wrists and hands need to be warm but the finger tips still need to function. Try them while photographing.
January 6th, 2024  
