Photo 2800
Useless Gloves
I made a pair of wrist warmers and started a hat. What is the point of gloves without finger coverings? I'll find out if I ever use them.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4712
photos
219
followers
98
following
767% complete
View this month »
Rob Z
ace
I love your enthusiasm Jackie - always willing to have a go! :)
January 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely color
January 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sometimes the wrists and hands need to be warm but the finger tips still need to function. Try them while photographing.
January 6th, 2024
365 Project
