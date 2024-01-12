Sign up
Previous
Photo 2806
Book Selection
She played hide and seek, built towers and read books. Finished off the crumbs in the biscut tin, enjoyed a snackette of lunch and then she went home with her Nanny, who was the most rested of us!
Pocketful of joy today spending time with a friend and her granddaughter (and making ten jars of marmalade!)
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4723
photos
220
followers
98
following
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2803
1660
2804
1661
1662
2805
2806
1663
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
12th January 2024 1:20pm
Susan Wakely
ace
What a joy and great selection of books.
January 12th, 2024
katy
ace
Girl! Your plate was full today in such a wonderful way. It must’ve been fun but I think that top book probably tells the story best
January 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 12th, 2024
