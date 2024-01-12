Book Selection

Previous
She played hide and seek, built towers and read books. Finished off the crumbs in the biscut tin, enjoyed a snackette of lunch and then she went home with her Nanny, who was the most rested of us!

Pocketful of joy today spending time with a friend and her granddaughter (and making ten jars of marmalade!)
Susan Wakely ace
What a joy and great selection of books.
January 12th, 2024  
katy ace
Girl! Your plate was full today in such a wonderful way. It must’ve been fun but I think that top book probably tells the story best
January 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 12th, 2024  
