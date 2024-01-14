Sign up
Photo 2808
Painting a Dragon? I'll help you!
And I popped it in the post, as has been tradition for the past few years.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
olive
,
jrart
Susan Wakely
ace
She is checking to see if it is a cat hair brush.
January 14th, 2024
katy
ace
Is that sketched on a pigmania score sheet?! Too bad you didn’t show us the finished product and I’m sure Olive was a great help. Cute shot.
January 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful shot of Olive!
January 14th, 2024
