Photo 2817
Helebore
I know I've done this composition in the past, but not through a ring light!!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4740
photos
222
followers
98
following
771% complete
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
23rd January 2024 3:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
helebore
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
January 23rd, 2024
