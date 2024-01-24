Paperfolding to Extreme

Kali challenged me to use the blue hour to make a photograph or to use coloured lights if not possible. We have 100% cloud forcast, and stormy weather, so blue hour trips with camera not feasable.
To meet her challenge I folded up the pages of one of His brochures and plonked some Christmas lights behind it. I experimented with lighting angles, different apertures and angles. I then played in Affinity with mirroring and layering using the techniques I learnt from a talk by Cherry Larcombe giving a much different effect to that on the 19th !!