Paperfolding to Extreme by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2818

Paperfolding to Extreme

Kali challenged me to use the blue hour to make a photograph or to use coloured lights if not possible. We have 100% cloud forcast, and stormy weather, so blue hour trips with camera not feasable.

To meet her challenge I folded up the pages of one of His brochures and plonked some Christmas lights behind it. I experimented with lighting angles, different apertures and angles. I then played in Affinity with mirroring and layering using the techniques I learnt from a talk by Cherry Larcombe giving a much different effect to that on the 19th !!

24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
772% complete

Nigel Rogers ace
Amazing piece of work
January 24th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
You really do think about things! And do them :-)
January 24th, 2024  
