Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2819
Galanthus
I do not enjoy gardening, and today I unintentially ended up filling the compost bin with weeds, prunings and a some leaves from my grassy moss patch I laughingly call my lawn.
Pocketful of joy today is finding a patch of snowdrops struggling to get through the cat-nip and enabling an established patch to see the light of day when I freed them from soggy leaves.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4744
photos
222
followers
98
following
772% complete
View this month »
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Latest from all albums
2815
2816
35
2817
1667
2818
2819
1668
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th January 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowdrop
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close