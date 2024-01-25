Previous
Galanthus by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Galanthus

I do not enjoy gardening, and today I unintentially ended up filling the compost bin with weeds, prunings and a some leaves from my grassy moss patch I laughingly call my lawn.

Pocketful of joy today is finding a patch of snowdrops struggling to get through the cat-nip and enabling an established patch to see the light of day when I freed them from soggy leaves.
