Photo 2842
And So it Starts
We both dislike DIY, but it's already cost a fortune to spend a penny, so we're doing all the prep and then the decorating after plasterer has plasterered.
He's in charge of choosing the lighting, I'm choosing everything else. It'll be finished by Christmas 🤞
Pocketful of joy today - found six ready to bake home made mince pies in the freezer!!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th February 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
,
he's responsible for the pun btw!
