Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2851
Buckfast Abbey
Pocketful of joy today - it was sunny and dry for our chilly windy visit
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4810
photos
220
followers
99
following
781% complete
View this month »
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Latest from all albums
1694
2848
2849
1695
1696
2850
1697
2851
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th February 2024 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful church.
February 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close