Bored at the Exhibition by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2854

Bored at the Exhibition

She hardly watched any of if the immersive artwork being projected around her at the Frameless art exhibition

Pocketful of joy today - free Magnum whilst waiting for train at Waterloo.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
Rob Z ace
What a cool catch!
February 29th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well spotted and well captured Jackie must be a reason for her attitude in more ways than one Jackie:)
February 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful candid
February 29th, 2024  
