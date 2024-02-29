Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2854
Bored at the Exhibition
She hardly watched any of if the immersive artwork being projected around her at the Frameless art exhibition
Pocketful of joy today - free Magnum whilst waiting for train at Waterloo.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4818
photos
220
followers
94
following
781% complete
View this month »
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
Latest from all albums
1698
2852
206
2853
1699
1700
2854
207
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
29th February 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
,
ac-maier2
Rob Z
ace
What a cool catch!
February 29th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well spotted and well captured Jackie must be a reason for her attitude in more ways than one Jackie:)
February 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful candid
February 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close