Previous
Photo 2853
Tweezers were used
No processing, except in camera crop.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
macro
,
for2024
,
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w9
katy
ace
This is an amazing close-up! Of what I am not sure, but I understand the tweezers part. I was tempted to get them for my shot of the dandelion seeds.
February 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 28th, 2024
