Blue Sky by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2855

Blue Sky

15 minutes later horizontal rain!

Pocketful of joy today - a sad friend smiling over cheese straws and a cuppa, in the dry in The Van (now known here at TV!)
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture and your timing was perfect!
March 1st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A lot of impressive water action captured here and a very cool blue tone to the whole sky/sea combo.
March 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully dramatic
March 1st, 2024  
