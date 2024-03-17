Previous
Daff Faff by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2871

Daff Faff

Pocketful of joy today - Bathroom decorating preparation started and ceiling painted ( plaster still not dry in dining room)
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
786% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise