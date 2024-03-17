Sign up
Photo 2871
Daff Faff
Pocketful of joy today - Bathroom decorating preparation started and ceiling painted ( plaster still not dry in dining room)
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
bokeh
,
rainbow2024
,
march24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
March 17th, 2024
