Photo 2881
Good Morning Sunshine
Nicked an idea from Sue!
Pocketful of joy today - being made so welcome at another U3A photo group
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4875
photos
218
followers
96
following
789% complete
View this month »
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Zingy lemon shining brightly.
March 27th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
If life gives you lemons, turn them into sunshine.
March 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific idea and so cheerful.
March 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 27th, 2024
