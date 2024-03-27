Previous
Good Morning Sunshine by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2881

Good Morning Sunshine

Nicked an idea from Sue!
Pocketful of joy today - being made so welcome at another U3A photo group
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

JackieR

Susan Wakely ace
Zingy lemon shining brightly.
March 27th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
If life gives you lemons, turn them into sunshine.
March 27th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific idea and so cheerful.
March 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 27th, 2024  
