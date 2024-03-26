Previous
Golden Stripes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2880

Golden Stripes

I had an idea, tried to execute it and then had to get back to to painting walls.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
789% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
love it!
March 26th, 2024  
katy ace
If this was your idea, it is an excellent execution!FAV
March 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A very nice idea indeed.
March 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Crazy cool refraction shot! Obviously painting walls is quite inspiring.
March 26th, 2024  
narayani ace
Cool effect
March 26th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great idea. Well done.
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise