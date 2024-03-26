Sign up
Previous
Photo 2880
Golden Stripes
I had an idea, tried to execute it and then had to get back to to painting walls.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
6
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Wendy
ace
love it!
March 26th, 2024
katy
ace
If this was your idea, it is an excellent execution!FAV
March 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice idea indeed.
March 26th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Crazy cool refraction shot! Obviously painting walls is quite inspiring.
March 26th, 2024
narayani
ace
Cool effect
March 26th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great idea. Well done.
March 26th, 2024
365 Project
close