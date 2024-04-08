Previous
Waiting For The Big Reveal by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2893

Waiting For The Big Reveal

I collected our baubles today, a precious cargo of six hand made, mouth blown glass orbs. I haven't peeked at anyone else's but very tempted.

The legographers were waiting very impatiently for me to retrieve my bauble from the bag. I think Olivia and Norman might have missed the shot.
