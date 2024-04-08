Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
Waiting For The Big Reveal
I collected our baubles today, a precious cargo of six hand made, mouth blown glass orbs. I haven't peeked at anyone else's but very tempted.
The legographers were waiting very impatiently for me to retrieve my bauble from the bag. I think Olivia and Norman might have missed the shot.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4896
photos
217
followers
101
following
792% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th April 2024 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
