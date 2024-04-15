Sign up
Photo 2900
Posing with Visitors
A ninja-turtle, Yoda and Batman came to stay. The gang now appreciate the freedom they have, as their guests were chained up and tethered to keys! Poor Donatello doesn't have a leg to stand on either!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4908
photos
220
followers
101
following
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
Zilli
Lovely gang!
April 15th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
a wonderful guarded moment
April 15th, 2024
