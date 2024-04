The Parsley Pot

Inspired by a recent post by fellow PigPlayers, the gang insisted on entering the mundane-flowerpot challenge. Jay-Kay and Olivia climbed up into the pot to get macro shots, whilst Norm and Lia-Mia sensibly stayed at grass roots level to get a wider angle.



They are very sad not to be coming to the Lego Store with me today, but I'm a bit worried staff might think I've lifted them.