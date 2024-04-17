Sign up
Previous
Photo 2902
Newbies
Meet Stu, Ricardo and Queenie. Stu's really not into photogging, he does enjoy a cuppa though.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
1727
2898
1728
2899
2900
45
2901
2902
Views
10
Comments
2
365
moto g(7) power
17th April 2024 11:37am
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-shots204
katy
ace
Nice to meet them all. Stu will be required to provide refreshments for the rest of the group apparently!
Who’s the handsome chap in the photo?
April 17th, 2024
Anne
ace
Oh lovely, and welcome to the new additions to your crew.
April 17th, 2024
