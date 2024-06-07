Previous
One in a Thousand or so by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2953

One in a Thousand or so

I sprinkled hundreds and hundreds of different poppy seeds in the garden, only ones to grow are in the pot with the olive tree, where I didn't sprinkle any!

At time of typing all the petals have fallen off, so didn't have courtesy to last a day!

Pocketful of joy today - tea in a friend's garden catching up and being taught different crochet techniques ( This has just been surprisingly surpassed by a friend sending me photos of two bees on her genitalia!!!! After she'd spotted the autocorrect she quickly assured me she meant genista!)
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
809% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise