One in a Thousand or so

I sprinkled hundreds and hundreds of different poppy seeds in the garden, only ones to grow are in the pot with the olive tree, where I didn't sprinkle any!



At time of typing all the petals have fallen off, so didn't have courtesy to last a day!



Pocketful of joy today - tea in a friend's garden catching up and being taught different crochet techniques ( This has just been surprisingly surpassed by a friend sending me photos of two bees on her genitalia!!!! After she'd spotted the autocorrect she quickly assured me she meant genista!)