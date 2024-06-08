Waiting to Float Up

Previous
No reflection or water but a dramatic sky and weeds waiting to float as the tide comes in ! I'm assured I won't get wet whilst doing rescue boat duty. You'll find out in my PoJ later I expect.
JackieR

Annie D ace
I love the building/s on the right
June 8th, 2024  
