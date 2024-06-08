Sign up
Previous
Photo 2954
Waiting to Float Up
No reflection or water but a dramatic sky and weeds waiting to float as the tide comes in ! I'm assured I won't get wet whilst doing rescue boat duty. You'll find out in my PoJ later I expect.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th June 2024 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild-2024
Annie D
ace
I love the building/s on the right
June 8th, 2024
