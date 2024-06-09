Previous
Hollyhock by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hollyhock

My self Seeded hollyhock has flowerbuds emerging. Wonder what colour it will be?
The parent was yellow, it died two years ago, nice to see two babies growing near where it was.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Annie-Sue ace
Yellow is lovely - hope it's that! :-)
June 9th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Will be nice to get follow up photos.
June 9th, 2024  
