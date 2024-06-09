Sign up
Previous
Photo 2955
Hollyhock
My self Seeded hollyhock has flowerbuds emerging. Wonder what colour it will be?
The parent was yellow, it died two years ago, nice to see two babies growing near where it was.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5009
photos
214
followers
102
following
809% complete
View this month »
Annie-Sue
ace
Yellow is lovely - hope it's that! :-)
June 9th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Will be nice to get follow up photos.
June 9th, 2024
