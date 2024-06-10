Sign up
Photo 2956
Twenty Paces Away Was A Bin!!!
After taking its photo I popped it in that bin
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5012
photos
214
followers
102
following
Tags
sixws-150
,
30dayswild-2024
,
curse-2
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe it was thrown at the bin and it missed!
June 10th, 2024
