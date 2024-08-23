Tide Out Seascape

My challenge was to take a seascape, landscape with a straight horizon achieved in camera.



My plan was to go to the beach after meeting friends in the farm teashop, but en route stopped off at my happy place.



Here the challenge started. No water in the harbour, blowing a hoolie and a full sim card! Lovely cuppas and van chatting and two hours later I left the cafe. Traffic to get to the beach was horrendous, so I turned right to go home, deciding my time could be better spent not queuing in my car, to then find nowhere to park.



I think the horizon is straight, it's certainly not been tweaked



