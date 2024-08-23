Previous
Tide Out Seascape by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3030

Tide Out Seascape

My challenge was to take a seascape, landscape with a straight horizon achieved in camera.

My plan was to go to the beach after meeting friends in the farm teashop, but en route stopped off at my happy place.

Here the challenge started. No water in the harbour, blowing a hoolie and a full sim card! Lovely cuppas and van chatting and two hours later I left the cafe. Traffic to get to the beach was horrendous, so I turned right to go home, deciding my time could be better spent not queuing in my car, to then find nowhere to park.

I think the horizon is straight, it's certainly not been tweaked

23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
830% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice one
August 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
A beautiful ‘happy place’ to be…
August 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 23rd, 2024  
Chris Jordan
Nice shot!
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise