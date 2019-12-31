Sign up
Photo 710
Harde Ned
CoroJo
@zeezee
challenged me to capture natures colours, this is the effect of nature on an item at the beach.
No prizes but what IS Harde Ned??
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
2110
photos
159
followers
101
following
194% complete
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
1346
1347
708
1348
709
1349
1350
710
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
K-70
Taken
31st December 2019 10:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
macro-guess
,
get-pushed-388
JackieR
ace
@zeezee
Not sure this was what you were thinking of, but hope you approve
December 31st, 2019
