Photo 739
Wild English Daffodils
A windy walk along the South Downs to West Dean to see the English Daffodils and the Andy Goldsworthy sculptures ( which are just boulders of chalk!)
There is five mile
walk
along the 15 boulders, think we saw 6 - all in differing states of erosion but ethereal, nature based, impermanent concept art is what Goldsworthy does!
This is a x4 double exposure of shots on phone using SnapSeed. Also for get pushed as this looks a bit windy and Wendy's challenge was to tell a story with movement.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-388
,
memarch-technique
jackie edwards
ace
How pretty!
March 15th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@farmreporter
this one more what you had in mind Wendy???
@jackies365
Jackie it was breathtakingly beautiful, tiny daffodils everywhere in all directions.
March 15th, 2020
