Wild English Daffodils by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 739

Wild English Daffodils

A windy walk along the South Downs to West Dean to see the English Daffodils and the Andy Goldsworthy sculptures ( which are just boulders of chalk!)

There is five mile walk along the 15 boulders, think we saw 6 - all in differing states of erosion but ethereal, nature based, impermanent concept art is what Goldsworthy does!

This is a x4 double exposure of shots on phone using SnapSeed. Also for get pushed as this looks a bit windy and Wendy's challenge was to tell a story with movement.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

jackie edwards ace
How pretty!
March 15th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@farmreporter this one more what you had in mind Wendy???

@jackies365 Jackie it was breathtakingly beautiful, tiny daffodils everywhere in all directions.
March 15th, 2020  
