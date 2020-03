Wild English Daffodils

A windy walk along the South Downs to West Dean to see the English Daffodils and the Andy Goldsworthy sculptures ( which are just boulders of chalk!)There is five mile walk along the 15 boulders, think we saw 6 - all in differing states of erosion but ethereal, nature based, impermanent concept art is what Goldsworthy does!This is a x4 double exposure of shots on phone using SnapSeed. Also for get pushed as this looks a bit windy and Wendy's challenge was to tell a story with movement.