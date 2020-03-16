Previous
Heaven's Light Our Guide by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 740

Heaven's Light Our Guide

This is almost the shot I wanted!! Silhouette is exactly as I hoped, didn't quite get all the bandstand light painted though.

Probably last camera club outing for a while, unless photography trips can be classified as essential- which I think they are for mindfullness and wellbeing!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
That lit circle quivers when you move the picture up and down! Amazing! fav
March 16th, 2020  
BillyBoy
Excellent.
March 16th, 2020  
kali ace
this covid thing is such a killjoy!
March 16th, 2020  
