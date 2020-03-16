Sign up
Photo 740
Heaven's Light Our Guide
This is almost the shot I wanted!! Silhouette is exactly as I hoped, didn't quite get all the bandstand light painted though.
Probably last camera club outing for a while, unless photography trips can be classified as essential- which I think they are for mindfullness and wellbeing!
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Tags
bob
light painting
southsea
Maggiemae
ace
That lit circle quivers when you move the picture up and down! Amazing! fav
March 16th, 2020
BillyBoy
Excellent.
March 16th, 2020
kali
ace
this covid thing is such a killjoy!
March 16th, 2020
