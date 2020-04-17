Previous
Flour Arranging by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Flour Arranging

Crossed the county line today to visit a farm shop and bought one packet of bread flour (and £50 worth of other stuff to make waiting in the queue in the pouring rain worthwhile!).

If I wasn't wearing gloves I had to use the provided hand sanitser, if wearing gloves didn't need to bother. Those gloves had been handling steering wheel, bag, 'phone and touching hair and face as much as my naked hands, and are probably re-used and never washed.

Those filthy gloves handled fruit, veg and other produce, transferring goodness only knows what microbes. Because gloves didn't make me feel invincible I washed my naked hands on return home for double happy birthday!!

Rant Over - but don't get me started on face masks, made from ordinary dressmaking material, making wearers think it's ok for them to breathe on me as they get closer than two trolley lengths - as they are protected and invincible!!

OK rant really over............................

17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Diana ace
Sounds like you had an awful shopping trip! Hope He was waiting for you with a stiff toddy ;-)
April 17th, 2020  
kali ace
and then they just drop them in the street!
April 17th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I love the bouquet of flower seeds.
I haven’t seen gloves or a recommendation to wear them, but they are directing everyone to hand sanitizer going in and coming out and then we wash up at home. I don’t think most people get it that you can actually spread it without having any symptoms if you are infected.
April 17th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@kali66 OMG they so do!! AND another thing..... roads are empty, why are adult cyclits using the pavement??
@ludwigsdiana it was successful, got flour!! seeded wholemeal bread flour- wonderful!!
April 17th, 2020  
