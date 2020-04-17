Flour Arranging

Crossed the county line today to visit a farm shop and bought one packet of bread flour (and £50 worth of other stuff to make waiting in the queue in the pouring rain worthwhile!).



If I wasn't wearing gloves I had to use the provided hand sanitser, if wearing gloves didn't need to bother. Those gloves had been handling steering wheel, bag, 'phone and touching hair and face as much as my naked hands, and are probably re-used and never washed.



Those filthy gloves handled fruit, veg and other produce, transferring goodness only knows what microbes. Because gloves didn't make me feel invincible I washed my naked hands on return home for double happy birthday!!



Rant Over - but don't get me started on face masks, made from ordinary dressmaking material, making wearers think it's ok for them to breathe on me as they get closer than two trolley lengths - as they are protected and invincible!!



OK rant really over............................



