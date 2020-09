Iconic View

I didn't take this, He did!



Carole asked recently why He isn't a member of 365, and he sort of is. He stalks you all, on my log in, he advises me, suggests compositions, accompanies me on photo walks. Occasionally He takes his camera out, and where I take loads of pictures, and delete most, he will take half a dozen, all perfect.



He passed the two pubs on a walk today ( I was at work), took a photo to show me the glorious seascape.



He's a good photographer isn't he!!