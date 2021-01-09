Previous
A Sign of Our Times by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Sign of Our Times

All the bags have been taken and I didn't see that much litter on my walk. After today I will have a bag with me to pick up bits of litter (including masks) to do my bit in keeping our shoreline from polluting the ocean.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
