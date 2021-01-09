Sign up
Photo 877
A Sign of Our Times
All the bags have been taken and I didn't see that much litter on my walk. After today I will have a bag with me to pick up bits of litter (including masks) to do my bit in keeping our shoreline from polluting the ocean.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
sign
,
framed
,
jan21words
,
52wc-2021-w2
,
52jr21
