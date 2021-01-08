Previous
Floating Downstream by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Floating Downstream

A wintery, floaty abstract in the style of Eddie Soloway in answer to my get pushed from Tim. I tried to put this through HSL on Affinity, but it looked awful, so left it to nature's January winter hues.

Also for Ross's theme.
Very nice!
@timerskine Hi Tim, I think this one is a bit more like Mr Soloway??
