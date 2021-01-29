Previous
Mine Doesn't Look Much Like Matthew's! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mine Doesn't Look Much Like Matthew's!

It should look like this but I'm a novice.

Other novices and experts are doing this tutorial, please do join in. And, if you share it here on 365 do tag it artsy-fartsy-gang.

29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
moni kozi
I'm a novice with an opinion :D . I'm not sure if it is the best type of novice, but I assure you my opinion is meant to be constructive feedback. And I have an opinion because I followed the tutorial as well and will post it some day, so I can get some feedback as well.
Your middle mountains look very angular in contrast to the vegetation which is so organic and well done, and in contrast to the farther mountain range.
Those trees and especially these herbs in the foreground boy oh boy, do that look nice. I also like the colour palette.
Keep up the good work, artsy-fartsy-gang!
January 29th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I don’t know what it’s meant to look like because I didn’t want to watch the 30 minute tutorial just to see the finished product so that’s me out giving any constructive comparison comments but I totally agree with what @monikozi said about the middle mountains, the rest I really like
January 29th, 2021  
