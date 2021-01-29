Sign up
Photo 892
Mine Doesn't Look Much Like Matthew's!
It should look like
this
but I'm a novice.
Other novices and experts are doing this tutorial, please do join in. And, if you share it here on 365 do tag it artsy-fartsy-gang.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
2
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
2696
photos
193
followers
112
following
244% complete
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
1728
889
1729
890
1730
891
1731
892
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
26th January 2021 3:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
jrart
,
artsy-fartsy-gang
moni kozi
I'm a novice with an opinion :D . I'm not sure if it is the best type of novice, but I assure you my opinion is meant to be constructive feedback. And I have an opinion because I followed the tutorial as well and will post it some day, so I can get some feedback as well.
Your middle mountains look very angular in contrast to the vegetation which is so organic and well done, and in contrast to the farther mountain range.
Those trees and especially these herbs in the foreground boy oh boy, do that look nice. I also like the colour palette.
Keep up the good work, artsy-fartsy-gang!
January 29th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
I don’t know what it’s meant to look like because I didn’t want to watch the 30 minute tutorial just to see the finished product so that’s me out giving any constructive comparison comments but I totally agree with what
@monikozi
said about the middle mountains, the rest I really like
January 29th, 2021
