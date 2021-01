Perhaps Toddlers Can't do Modern Art?

There's a book called " Why a Five Year Old Could NOT Have Painted It" (or something like that). It's about modern art and supporting the skill needed to paint a blob, a blue screen and eyes in the wrong place portraits.



I'm not at all familiar with art, or artists, so to be introduced to Paul Klee was interesting. I thought I'd have a go to.



I chose tetradedic complementary colours, a quote from "The Boy, The Mole,The Fox and The Horse" , put on the radio and daubed.



I might do the buildings one tomorrow.