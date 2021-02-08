Sign up
Photo 901
Gaius and May
This was my old and borrowed when I got married. My great-grandparents who married in 1909
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th February 2021 11:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro-heart
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
How lovely! Now, that's an heirloom treasure.
February 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great composition and focus. What is super fantastic jewelry and photos.
February 8th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
What a treasure that is.
February 8th, 2021
