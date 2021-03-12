Carry On Matron!

Kali asked me to take a photo of something I fear. I think Covid is my biggest fear, peole getting too close, the vaccine failing and me getting ill. Not so ill I need to go into hospital, but ill enough to be nursed by me- which would be worse than being ill with C-19!



This took forever to set up and take and even longer to process. You can see the join and my terrible attempt at cloning, but I've had enough of playing in Eff-inity- and it does look better than before I started to edit it.



The daffodil and title might make many Brits of a certain age laugh.