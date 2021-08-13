Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1048
Macro-Moggie
Laura's challenge was to fill the frame, The Lodger Cat had to be fed a lot of 'Dreamies' and even then I only got this one half decent macro of her face. Making this a threefer. abstract, macro and get-pushed.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3079
photos
206
followers
107
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Latest from all albums
1045
1925
1046
1926
1047
1927
1928
1048
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th August 2021 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
getpushedjackier
,
abstract-56
,
get-pushed-471
,
macro-animalbits
,
abstract56
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
another one for you Laura, think this one fits the bill a bit better??
August 13th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
What a perfect nose!
August 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute and deserves lots of dreamies
August 13th, 2021
Monica
Awww, adorable nose
August 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close