Previous
Next
Macro-Moggie by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1048

Macro-Moggie

Laura's challenge was to fill the frame, The Lodger Cat had to be fed a lot of 'Dreamies' and even then I only got this one half decent macro of her face. Making this a threefer. abstract, macro and get-pushed.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@la_photographic another one for you Laura, think this one fits the bill a bit better??
August 13th, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
What a perfect nose!
August 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute and deserves lots of dreamies
August 13th, 2021  
Monica
Awww, adorable nose
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise