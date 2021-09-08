Sign up
Photo 1069
Wisley
RHS Wisley on a gloriously hot day, dahlia blooms as big as your face, gladioli taller than us, long queues for weak tea, tasty cake, a nosy duck, elusive dragonflies and bulbs to plonk in the garden tomorrow
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful collage, looks and sounds like a great day.
September 8th, 2021
