Wisley by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1069

Wisley

RHS Wisley on a gloriously hot day, dahlia blooms as big as your face, gladioli taller than us, long queues for weak tea, tasty cake, a nosy duck, elusive dragonflies and bulbs to plonk in the garden tomorrow
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

JackieR

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful collage, looks and sounds like a great day.
September 8th, 2021  
