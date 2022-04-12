Sign up
Photo 1215
Arundel Castle Tulip Festival
A lovely morning with Sue ambling around the beautiful tulip displays, a walk in the moat for a very interesting tour a light lunch and home via a drive past the bluebell woods!
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3518
photos
216
followers
83
following
332% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
12th April 2022 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
expect bluebell photos in abundance here soon
Hazel
ace
Looks good - still on?
April 12th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
How glorious! I shall always think of you when I see tulips after seeing them with you at HH
April 12th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@quietpurplehaze
for another couple of weeks, they are not at their best just yet, so get some tickets!!
April 12th, 2022
Monica
Wow, beautiful!
April 12th, 2022
