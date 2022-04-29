Previous
Vintage Bottle Vase by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1230

Vintage Bottle Vase

Maggiemae said she'd like to see a long stemmed flowers in my fossicked bottles. Yesterday's low key tulip was already in this vintage bottle, so her wish is my command.

This bottle is early to mid-20th century, is aqua/green in colour, was moulded not blown and was manufactured by the United Glass Bottle Manufacturers in Sherdley, St Helens between 1913-1967

As a result of fossicking I now know where St Helens is (Scotland), I can identfy if a bottle is moulded or blown and could flog you this on Etsy for a tenner!!

Shutterbug ace
Your fossicking finds make terrific bud vases. Amazing history in these bottles.
April 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
A most wonderful shot
April 29th, 2022  
