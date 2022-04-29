Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1230
Vintage Bottle Vase
Maggiemae said she'd like to see a long stemmed flowers in my fossicked bottles. Yesterday's low key tulip was already in this vintage bottle, so her wish is my command.
This bottle is early to mid-20th century, is aqua/green in colour, was moulded not blown and was manufactured by the United Glass Bottle Manufacturers in Sherdley, St Helens between 1913-1967
As a result of fossicking I now know where St Helens is (Scotland), I can identfy if a bottle is moulded or blown and could flog you this on Etsy for a tenner!!
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3556
photos
217
followers
86
following
336% complete
View this month »
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
Latest from all albums
1228
2185
122
2186
123
1229
1230
2187
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th April 2022 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
Shutterbug
ace
Your fossicking finds make terrific bud vases. Amazing history in these bottles.
April 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
A most wonderful shot
April 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close