C for Celebrating Jubilarity

Broadwell, the village we're staying in, lit a jubilee beacon, one of a line on The Cotswolds Hills.



Well I say a beacon, it was a bonfire, on the edge of a field, almost underneath an oak tree. There must have been about thirty people in all, gazing in wonder at the flames, spotting the other 7 or so beacons light up and enjoying distant firework displays.( The village pub is hosting fireworks tomorrow)



On the horizon that dot is another beacon, we counted seven dotted around.