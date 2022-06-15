Sign up
Photo 1265
O is for On Top
Jacq brought me a gift of a very heavy glass jar full of stroopwafals, all the way from Netherlands. You balance one over your steaming drink to soften the caramel filling. Divine!!!!
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
jralphabet
,
minimal-29
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I have never thought of doing this. Is that the etiquette in the Netherlands?
June 15th, 2022
