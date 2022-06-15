Previous
O is for On Top by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1265

O is for On Top

Jacq brought me a gift of a very heavy glass jar full of stroopwafals, all the way from Netherlands. You balance one over your steaming drink to soften the caramel filling. Divine!!!!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Susan Wakely ace
Oh I have never thought of doing this. Is that the etiquette in the Netherlands?
June 15th, 2022  
